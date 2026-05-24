Beartooth Singer Caleb Shomo Comes Out as Gay After 14-Year Marriage

Caleb Shomo is opening up about his personal life in a huge way ... revealing he's gay after more than 14 years of marriage to his wife, Fleur Shomo.

The Beartooth frontman shared the emotional announcement Saturday on Instagram, saying he felt it was time to set the record straight after growing speculation about his personal life.

"I am a proudly gay man," Caleb wrote, admitting he's been struggling privately with his sexuality for years while also battling alcohol issues. He said getting sober helped push him toward finally confronting feelings he'd buried for a long time.

The rocker also revealed his upcoming music will reflect this new chapter in his life, promising fans he plans to express himself more honestly than ever before.

Caleb's wife, Fleur, later shared her own emotional statement supporting him ... while also admitting the situation has been heartbreaking for her personally. She paired the lengthy post with a vid of them dancing.

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She said watching Caleb struggle internally over the years was painful, adding that she still wants to "love, protect and support" him despite their marriage ending. Fleur called the situation "disorienting and hurtful" while acknowledging the emotional toll it's taken on both of them.

In one especially emotional moment, she reflected on their 14-year marriage by writing, "Our story was a good one. And now it's done."