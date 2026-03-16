Megan Fox Posts Busty Snaps, Reaffirms She's Bisexual

Megan Fox has been on fire with her return to IG ... and her latest sexy snaps are also helping fans remember she's into dudes and chicks.

MF posted a series of thirst traps Monday of her after-Oscars bash outfit at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s The Gold Party ... and her bra was working overtime to hold in her busty mounds.

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After fans were done drooling ... they likely read the naughty caption that simply said, "I go both ways."

It's not a surprise, Megan has been open about her sexuality in the past ... but it's a good bet it was a nice reminder for some of her followers.

MF made her triumphant return to the 'Gram earlier this month after taking some time off ... following the falling apart of her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.

She returned with a few thirst traps ... sporting a studded collar, skin-tight camisole, thigh-high gartered stockings, stiletto platform heels -- featuring marijuana leaves -- and a G-string ... all black.