Machine Gun Kelly Totally Pumped About Megan Fox's Sexy Instagram Photos

By TMZ Staff
Megan Fox's stunning return to Instagram Tuesday with a series of sexy photos had her fans going nuts — including her ex, Machine Gun Kelly, who couldn't help but let the world know how he felt!

MGK jumped on IG after seeing Megan's half-naked pics and wrote in the comments section of her post, "stoked i have your phone number."

Now, we understand MGK's impulse to respond like that after seeing his former girlfriend decked out in a studded collar, skin-tight camisole, thigh-high gartered stockings, stiletto platform heels and a G-string.  

But, as we've reported, the two are still split and are in the coparenting phase of their relationship acting civilly toward each other.

In January, the two were snapped leaving a restaurant with their 11-month-old daughter, Saga, after having what we referred to as a "family dinner date."

As for Megan's return to social media, you may recall ... the actress took a breather from Instagram about a year ago following her break up with MGK around Thanksgiving 2024.  

Now Megan's back with a vengeance, captioning her latest tongue-wagging pics ... "Everything is more beautiful because we are doomed."

