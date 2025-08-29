Machine Gun Kelly Baffles Streamer N3on With Massive Girl Squad

Play video content Twitch/N3on

Streamer N3on is looking to get romance advice from Machine Gun Kelly ... after the singer rolled deep with a squad of women into a party they both attended.

The internet personality captured the impressive number of plus-ones on his livestream Thursday.

Watch the vid ... he warmly greets MGK before doing a double-take as the "Emo Girl" singer seemingly escorts at least 7 women into the bash.

Impressed by the turnout, N3on -- who also goes by Rangesh Mutama and Mikyle Rafiq -- wonders aloud ... "How the f*** do I do that?"

Remember, N3on called it quits with his girlfriend of 2 years, Sam Frank, earlier this summer. So, it's clear he's single and definitely ready to mingle.

MGK is similarly single, having split from his baby mama Megan Fox back in December. We broke the story at the time ... the actress and the hitmaker split mere weeks after announcing they were expecting their first child together.

Sources at the time told us there was some drama over material on MGK's phone, prompting a schism between the two over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The pair later welcomed a daughter in March, and named the little one Saga Blade Fox-Baker. MF and MGK simply remain coparents at this time.