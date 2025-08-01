Machine Gun Kelly Says He Didn't Audition for 'Sinners' Because of Slur in Script

Play video content The Pat McAfee Show

Machine Gun Kelly says he nearly had a part in the hit flick "Sinners" ... but, he wouldn't cross the line when it came to using a racial slur and he lost the part.

The rapper joined "The Pat McAfee Show" from outside the NFL Hall of Fame Thursday ... and, he talked about his acting aspirations -- explaining he's not on a strict schedule when it comes to his film career, but there are a number of films he's seen where he's missed out on roles.

Take "Sinners" for example, MGK says ... he was supposed to audition for a villainous role in the flick -- but, he would've had to say the N-word during the tryout in order to get the part.

MGK says he simply couldn't bring himself to do that ... a move that everyone on McAfee's show applauded him for.

That said, Kelly isn't giving up on his acting dreams ... later speaking directly to the camera and asking movie producers out there to think of him for future projects.

Kelly's picked up a few parts over the last few years ... playing Tommy Lee in the Mötley Crüe biopic "The Dirt," and starring in the 2022 crime thriller "One Way"