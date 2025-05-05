MGK, Megan Fox Spotted Together for First Time Since Baby's Birth

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly seem to be shelving their personal chaos -- at least for now -- for their baby girl’s sake ... ’cause the two were just spotted out and about for the first time since the birth.

Peep the pics snagged by TMZ -- Megan and MGK were deep in co-parenting mode during their first public outing since their baby’s March debut, spotted grocery shopping at L.A.’s bougie fave, Erewhon, on Sunday.

Play video content 5/4/25 BACKGRID

MGK strolled out with a green juice in hand, looking chill as ever, before sliding into the car with Megan, who casually handed over the driving reins as they cruised off together.

It’s a pretty big deal to see them back together, especially after things got tense when they officially called it quits on their rollercoaster relationship in December.

Sources told TMZ the breaking point came when a pregnant Megan discovered "upsetting material" on MGK's phone, leading her to end their engagement.

But here’s the thing -- MGK’s got his 15-year-old daughter Casie with ex Emma Cannon, and Megan’s got her three kids with ex Brian Austin Green: Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8.