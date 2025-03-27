Megan Fox Welcomes Her and Ex Machine Gun Kelly’s First Child

Megan Fox has some good news after a tough few months -- she’s just had her baby!

The actress' ex Machine Gun Kelly shared a sweet black-and-white IG photo of their first child together Thursday... showing him gently stroking the newborn's tiny hand.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He captioned the post, "She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed 🥹💓♈️♓️♊️' ... along with today's date to confirm the DOB.

Megan has yet to post on her new arrival.

Seems like the happy occasion has briefly reunited the pair, seeing as they aren't on speaking terms, with TMZ recently revealing that Megan wants him out of her life. So, it’s anyone’s guess how involved he’ll be moving forward.

TMZ broke the story -- Megan and MGK called it quits during their Thanksgiving trip to Colorado after she found some upsetting material on his phone.

The birth also comes house after Megan's ex, Brian Austin Green, shared a threatening DM from MGK ... with MGK telling Brian to stop asking when the baby was going to be born and telling BAG he messed with the wrong guy.