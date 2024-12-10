Michele Morrone's Rep Addresses Megan Fox Romance Rumors Amid MGK Split
MEGAN FOX, MICHELE MORRONE Resurfaced Video Sparks Fan Speculation ... Rep Responds to Rumors
Megan Fox and Michele Morrone have fans buzzing on social media that the two could be romantically involved amid Megan's split from Machine Gun Kelly.
A video from a Q&A session on the set of their film "Subservience" has resurfaced and is going viral on social media Tuesday ... with fans believing the chemistry between the two actors suggests a potential romance.
honestly if megan fox dumped mgk for this fine man i would not blame her AT ALLLLL pic.twitter.com/QPC3xkA1Na— mira⚡️ (@miraonthemic) December 9, 2024 @miraonthemic
In the video -- which we're told was filmed over a year ago -- the two engage in lighthearted conversation, but many viewers find Megan and Michele to be flirty in the video. Fans believed the video was filmed in an intimate setting.
However, we're told it was recorded on set of the film's production and not at either of their personal homes.
A rep for Michele quickly shut down the speculation, telling TMZ ... "Any accusations beyond a work friendship are simply untrue. They filmed a movie together a year ago. Michele is currently in Italy filming another project."
The online speculation gained traction hours after we broke the story that Fox and the father of her baby to be, MGK, had split during a Thanksgiving trip to Colorado. Our sources tell us Megan discovered content on MGK's phone that left her disappointed.