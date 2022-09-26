Khloe Kardashian Not Dating Michele Morrone, Just Took Photo for Dolce & Gabbana

Khloe Kardashian is not romantically involved with Italian heartthrob Michele Morrone ... despite her fans' reaction to a photo of them together at Milan Fashion Week.

A rep for the '365 Days' star tells TMZ Khloe and Michele met for the first time when they were both in attendance this weekend at Kim Kardashian's fashion show with Dolce & Gabbana.

The internet went crazy when Michele posted a photo of him and Khloe over the weekend on his Instagram story with tons of fan theories about a possible romance based on Michele ... but Michele's rep says D&G asked him and Khloe to take a picture together, and they obliged.

We're told Michele thought Khloe was very nice, but that's the extent of their relationship.