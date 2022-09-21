Khloe Kardashian Cries Over Tristan's Cheating as Birth of 2nd Baby Approached

Play video content Hulu

Khloe Kardashian clearly had a tough time dealing with the revelation Tristan Thompson had a baby with another woman at the same time she and Tristan were expecting a child of their own.

Khloe broke down in tears as she described the pain in a promotional video for the show. Kris Jenner followed suit with her own tears.

It's gotta be painful for sure, but it's also content for season 2 of their show, so clearly anything goes.

TMZ broke the story back in July ... Khloe and Tristan were expecting a boy via surrogate ... as stories surfaced Tristan just had a baby with personal trainer Maralee Nichols last December.