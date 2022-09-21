Khloe Kardashian Cries Over Tristan's Cheating as Birth of 2nd Baby Approached
Khloe Kardashian Breaks Down in Tears Over Tristan's Affair As They Awaited Birth of Second baby
9/21/2022 6:55 AM PT
Khloe Kardashian clearly had a tough time dealing with the revelation Tristan Thompson had a baby with another woman at the same time she and Tristan were expecting a child of their own.
Khloe broke down in tears as she described the pain in a promotional video for the show. Kris Jenner followed suit with her own tears.
It's gotta be painful for sure, but it's also content for season 2 of their show, so clearly anything goes.
TMZ broke the story back in July ... Khloe and Tristan were expecting a boy via surrogate ... as stories surfaced Tristan just had a baby with personal trainer Maralee Nichols last December.
Khloe's baby was born last month. The custody arrangement is unclear between her and Tristan, but it's complicated, given that they are co-parenting their first child, 4-year-old True.