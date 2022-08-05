Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Surrogate Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Khloe Kardashian has a new addition to her fam ... her surrogate has given birth to a baby boy!

A rep for Khloe confirmed the news to Page 6.

TMZ broke the story ... Khloe and Tristan Thompson were having another child together via surrogate.

The timeline of the pregnancy seemingly indicated they made the decision prior to their most recent breakup.

It's unclear what the arrangement will be between Khloe and Tristan re: some form of custody arrangement. As you know, they have another child together ... 4-year-old True.