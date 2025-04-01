MGK Corrects Fans Who Misidentified His Newborn Daughter

My Baby's Name Is Not Celestial Seed!!!

Machine Gun Kelly can't stop talking about his newborn, but he's not revealing very much -- and is correcting fans with bad information.

The musician jumped on his IG story Monday and warned that people online have misidentified his baby daughter, calling her "Celestial Seed."

He wrote, “Wait guys…her name isn’t ‘Celestial Seed’ 🤣. Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we're ready."

MGK's message was attached to a TikTok video screenshot of his birth announcement with actress and new mom, Megan Fox.

The confusion among fans over their daughter's name is not surprising.

Last Thursday, MGK first revealed on Instagram that his daughter had been born and uploaded a video of himself with his little bundle of joy. In the caption, MGK wrote, "She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed 🥹💓♈️♓️♊️." And that's where the confusion comes in.

So, I guess we're all gonna have to wait for Megan to do the big reveal.

This isn't MGK's first child. He has another daughter, 15-year-old Casie Colson Baker, who he shares with ex Emma Cannon.

Megan also has 3 kids with her ex, Brian Austin Green ... Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8.

