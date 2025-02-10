Cara Delevingne Hangs Out With Machine Gun Kelly at Super Bowl

Play video content TMZ.com

Cara Delevingne hit up the Super Bowl, but forget the game -- she was all about some quality buddy time with Machine Gun Kelly.

Check out this vid -- Cara and MGK were kicking it on the suites level at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans Sunday. When MGK did a double take to say hey to a buddy in a suite, Cara just hung back, patiently waiting for his return.

Don’t get it twisted -- these two are just pals! Cara’s dating singer Minke, while MGK’s still recovering from his rollercoaster relationship with Megan Fox.

Cara and MGK go way back -- they signed on to star in "Punk" back in 2019, but ... well, that movie’s still MIA.