Cara Delevingne Denied Entry to 'SNL' Live Show, Ticket Was for Rehearsals

Play video content 247PAPSOFFICIAL / PUBLISHED DRAFT

Cara Delevingne's Saturday evening came to an abrupt halt when she was denied entry to "Saturday Night Live" -- and you can tell by her expression she was clearly not happy with the situation.

In video footage, you can see the model and her friend speaking to someone inside the studio's ticketing lobby before exiting shortly after. In the video, she looks frustrated and disappointed.

Sources close to Cara tell TMZ ... there was no major drama -- just a simple mix-up with tickets. We're told Cara only had tickets for the show's rehearsal earlier in the evening, not for the actual live performance.

So when Cara arrived for the live show, she was denied entry because she presented the rehearsal tickets ... and was not on the audience guest list for the live performance.