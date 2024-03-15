Cara Delevingne's Parents Reveal Cause of House Fire, Say She's Devastated

Play video content BACKGRID

Cara Delevingne's tragic house fire may have been electrical in origin ... at least that's what her mom and dad are saying -- who are out in the UK to support their daughter's play.

The model's parents, Charles and Pandora, got interviewed by a photog Friday in London -- where it seems the whole family's in town as Cara performs there at the Playhouse Theatre. They were asked if they knew how the fire started, and they said they did.

Play video content BACKGRID

Check it out ... Charles says a rogue powerline may be to blame after a "very windy" night in Southern California. He also says that it was an electrical fire that got out of control.

FWIW ... we're hearing from our law enforcement sources that an official cause still hasn't been attributed just yet -- and officials are still in the early stages of the investigation.

Play video content Traffic News Los Angeles

BTW, despite reports suggesting this being investigated as arson -- our sources tell us that's not entirely accurate. While an arson unit is in the mix as they look into this -- we're told arson is not being seriously suspected. It's SOP to have arson looked into for a fire like this.

Play video content Instagram / @caradelevingne

We broke the story ... Cara's L.A.-area home caught ablaze in the early hours Friday -- prompting a massive turnout from the fire department, part of which was caught on video.

The situation almost became even more heartbreaking after Cara shared a photo of her two cats on Instagram, seemingly suggesting they may have perished in the flames.

Cara later clarified that her felines were fine, sharing the happy update with her Instagram followers. It's unclear if the cats were rescued by the firefighters, per se, but somebody obviously got them out safe and sound. Cara thanked firefighters regardless.

Play video content BACKGRID

It seems that Charles and Pandora didn't get the news of her cats being okay at the time of this interview -- 'cause they say here that they were still missing as far as they knew ... but luckily, they've been located.

Pandora also shared some insight into Cara's heartbreak over the sad scene, explaining that her model daughter "had her whole life" in the torched residence -- and had apparently lost a lot of items in the fire. She also says Cara is devastated ... and understandably so.

The show must go on, though ... Cara still showed up to do her Friday night performance at the Playhouse Theatre -- and her parents were right there to support her.