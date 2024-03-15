Cara Delevingne's Los Angeles Home Catches on Fire, Massive Response

Cara Delevingne's Los Angeles-area home caught on fire this week in the dead of night -- and it turned out to be a massive blaze that required the cavalry to be called in.

The model's massive property in Studio City was ablaze early Friday morning -- around 3:52 AM, we're told -- which required a massive response from the fire department ... with firefighters rushing in with hoses to put out flames that had overtaken much of the home.

Play video content Traffic News Los Angeles

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... a 911 call for a fire first came in around 3:57 AM PST, and when the fire crews showed up, we're told they came to realize that a backroom of some sort on the property caught on fire -- although it's unclear what the cause is for now.

In any case, this was a big one ... we're told the fire spread up into the attic and our sources say part of the roof even collapsed. We're told it took firefighters upwards of 2 hours to get it contained and fully put it out. Not just that, but our sources say some injuries occurred.

We're told one firefighter fell off a ladder trying to put out the blaze and was hurt -- although it's unclear to what extent -- and our sources say an occupant at the home was treated for smoke inhalation as well.

We know Cara was not on the scene ... she's in England right now, and was photographed out and about on Thursday. Cara's been performing there at the Playhouse Theater all week.

We can't understate how big of a fire this was, as it required a huge response. In total ... we're told 94 total firefighters showed up to fight the blaze in 13 different engines that arrived on the scene. Our sources say 4 ambulances were also sent to the property.

It goes without saying, Cara's home here is a beaut and was actually featured in an Architectural Digest spread in 2021 -- where she and and her sister gave a tour of the grounds, including their remodel of the inside. It's a 4-bed, 6-bath home that's over 8,000 sq. feet.

It includes just about all the bells and whistles of luxury in Los Angeles.

Interesting tidbit -- this home was originally built in 1941 for a famous family ... the Von der Ahes, the founders of the Vons supermarket chain. So yeah, there's history for this house.