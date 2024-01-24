Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes & Cara Delevingne Have Girls' Night Out in NYC

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes and Cara Delevingne took their celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs' big playoff victory to the Big Apple for a girls' night out Tuesday.

The pop superstar and her two close buds went out in style, hitting up Nobu in Manhattan for some yummy sushi. The sexy trio rolled up in an SUV to the restaurant, before their chauffeur helped them out of the backseat onto the curb.

A slew of paparazzi photogs were snapping pictures as the women strolled up a small flight of stairs, disappearing inside the famed eatery.

As for their outfits ... Taylor wore a black dress with matching leather boots while carrying a clutch purse. Cara was also decked out in all black, sporting pants and a blazer with an undershirt. Mahomes chose a black and gray patterned mini skirt with black heeled boots. She also carried a white purse.

On Sunday, Taylor and co. began their celebration, partying like crazy after the Chiefs eked out a 27-24 victory Sunday over the Buffalo Bills to advance to the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Taylor had a lot to be happy about as her hunky beau, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, caught a touchdown pass from Brittany's hubby, QB Patrick Mahomes, during the game. After the touchdown, Kelce formed his hands into a heart in the direction of Taylor's VIP suite at Buffalo's Highmark Stadium. Talk about true love!