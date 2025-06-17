Machine Gun Kelly Finally Reveals the Name of His Daughter With Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly is giving the people what they want -- finally dropping the name of his baby girl with ex Megan Fox ... and as you'd expect, it’s not your average playground pick.
In a Tuesday IG vid, MGK gave fans a tender daddy-daughter moment -- strumming a soft tune on his ukulele while his baby girl (mostly out of frame) listened in -- but the real showstopper was the caption: "Saga Blade Fox-Baker ❤️🔥."
MGK was definitely all kinds of proud with the bold name choice -- and he even shut off comments on the post … 'cause when you name your kid Saga Blade, you don’t need anyone else’s two cents.
As you’ll recall, Megan welcomed her fourth baby -- her first with MGK -- back in March. He broke the news with a black-and-white shot of their daughter clutching his finger.
Megan and MGK may not be lovey-dovey since their Thanksgiving split last year, but that double-barreled last name says it all -- whatever the drama, they’re clearly putting their daughter first.