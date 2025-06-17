Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Machine Gun Kelly Finally Reveals the Name of His Daughter With Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly The Saga Is Over ... I'll Tell You My Baby's Name!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Machine Gun Kelly is giving the people what they want -- finally dropping the name of his baby girl with ex Megan Fox ... and as you'd expect, it’s not your average playground pick.

In a Tuesday IG vid, MGK gave fans a tender daddy-daughter moment -- strumming a soft tune on his ukulele while his baby girl (mostly out of frame) listened in -- but the real showstopper was the caption: "Saga Blade Fox-Baker ❤️‍🔥."

DADDY-DAUGHTER TIME
MGK was definitely all kinds of proud with the bold name choice -- and he even shut off comments on the post … 'cause when you name your kid Saga Blade, you don’t need anyone else’s two cents.

As you’ll recall, Megan welcomed her fourth baby -- her first with MGK --  back in March. He broke the news with a black-and-white shot of their daughter clutching his finger.

Megan and MGK may not be lovey-dovey since their Thanksgiving split last year, but that double-barreled last name says it all -- whatever the drama, they’re clearly putting their daughter first.

