Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox Take Baby On Family Trip To Costa Rica

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are taking their co-parenting venture international ... because they're down in Costa Rica together with their baby girl.

The rapper and the actress were photographed at an airport in Liberia waiting at the baggage carousel after a commercial flight to the Central American nation.

MGK and Megan are both wearing hooded sweatshirts ... his is black and hers is grey ... and she's holding their child in her arms. Gotta travel comfortably, especially when kids are involved in an international trip.

Based on what we're seeing here, it looks like MGK and Megan are getting along a lot better than last year, when they split after Thanksgiving ... and it seems the co-parenting thing is working out so far.

Their daughter was born in March and MGK revealed last month they named their little bundle of joy Saga Blade Fox-Baker.

The double-barreled name looked like a sign Megan and MGK were trying to make things work ... and this family trip to Costa Rica underscores that.