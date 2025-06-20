Machine Gun Kelly Explains Meaning Behind New Baby's Name, Saga Blade
Machine Gun Kelly Tells the Tale of Baby Name 'Saga' ... It's Giving Goddess Energy!!!
Machine Gun Kelly is opening up about his newborn daughter’s bold name -- Saga Blade Fox-Baker -- and yep, there’s a deep, emotional meaning behind the unusual moniker.
The rapper got candid on the "Today" show Friday about how Megan Fox’s past miscarriages played a role in naming their daughter ... saying Saga reflects the emotional ride over 5 years disappearing, returning, and surviving it all.
In his words, it's all been an "epic story" ... and that’s exactly what the word saga means.
MGK also revealed Saga was inspired by his Norwegian roots -- she’s named after the Nordic goddess of storytelling. So yeah, their baby girl’s already destined for a life of telling tales.
As you’ll remember, Megan welcomed baby number 4 -- her first with MGK -- and while the two hit a rough patch after that messy Thanksgiving fallout last year, they’re appear to be back on solid ground and all in on co-parenting.