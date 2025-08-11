Machine Gun Kelly Confronted With Sydney Sweeney Dating Rumors

Play video content Bravo

Machine Gun Kelly’s been talking all things co-parenting with ex Megan Fox ... but fans are dying to know -- what’s the deal with him and Sydney Sweeney?!

The rapper popped up on "Watch What Happens Live" Sunday night, where Andy Cohen threw a fan question from Kyle P his way, asking if he and Sydney were more than just friends. MGK’s response? Pure comedy, as always!

MGK straight-up told Kyle P to "shut up, dude," and the entire audience lost it. And ... that was the end of that.

The question definitely felt like a nod to Sydney’s partying session with MGK back in May, right after her split from fiancé Jonathan Davino -- so it’s not like the ask came out of nowhere.

And if you dig deeper into it, MGK didn’t actually answer the question. Was that a "shut up" because they’re secretly dating and he’s keeping it under wraps? Or was it a "shut up" because he believes the whole idea is just too absurd?