Sydney Sweeney Spotted on 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Set Amid Ad Controversy

But These Jeans Were Made for Prada!!!

You Might Think I'm The Devil ...

Sydney Sweeney is a total jean-ius ... trading her real-life denim drama for some high-fashion fiction -- 'cause she just popped up on the set of "The Devil Wears Prada 2."

Sydney Sweeney and Emily Blunt are seen on the set of "The Devil Wears Prada 2". pic.twitter.com/Y7nxuMNP7p — 📸 (@metgalacrave) August 7, 2025 @metgalacrave

Onlookers spotted the actress stepping out of a trailer in the vicintity of Emily Blunt in rainy NYC Wednesday, rocking an oversized blue hoodie with the hood pulled over her face and casual bottoms -- clearly trying to keep things low-key between takes.

It’s unclear exactly why Sydney was going full incognito mode -- her role hadn't been officially confirmed before this sighting, so if she’s just making a cameo, she might’ve been trying to keep the catwalk under wraps a little longer.

Or hey, maybe the hoodie was more damage control -- her American Eagle ad’s still catching heat online, with folks calling it racist as the brand stands by her.