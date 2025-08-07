Sydney Sweeney's Brother Pokes Fun at American Eagle Ad Controversy

Sydney Sweeney's brother is getting in on the American Eagle ad controversy ... poking fun at the situation by showing off his good genes jeans!

Check out Trent Sweeney's post on Instagram -- he shared a snap of a certificate acknowledging he was promoted to staff sergeant in the Air Force, and laid text on top, joking ... "It’s them good jeans 🥸."

As you know ... lots of folks have been having a blast with the drama -- just this week, a Chicago strip club announced they're hosting "The Great Jeans Contest" this Saturday, and Lizzo even teased new music referencing the ad.

Sydney has yet to comment on people claiming her partnership with AE is racist and promotes eugenics -- she even got heckled about it at an event this week. The apparel company itself put its foot down last week to hit back at the haters.

Donald Trump recently weighed in on the debacle, letting America know the "Euphoria" star has his full support.