American Eagle Releases Official Statement on Sydney Sweeney's Jeans Ad

Hoping for an apology from American Eagle’s Sydney Sweeney ad? Don’t hold your breath -- the company dropped a statement and they're sticking to their guns.

In an official IG post Friday, they clarified the "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans" tag is, and always has been, about jeans ... subtly shutting down critics who linked the ad to white-supremacy eugenics.

The statement declares the ad is all about Sydney’s jeans and her story ... adding that as a brand, they're all about celebrating how everyone rocks their AE jeans with confidence.

They wrapped it up with, "Great jeans look good on everyone."

Sydney Sweeney x American Eagle, oh my god. pic.twitter.com/tDkeGT9R7G — Sydney Sweeney Daily (@sweeneydailyx) July 24, 2025 @sweeneydailyx

As you’ve probably seen, the ad has Sydney proudly highlighting her blonde hair and blue eyes while plugging the jeans ... with TikTok critics slandering it as implicitly racist after it dropped last week.

But a source close to the brand recently made it clear to TMZ the critics don't speak for everyone, 'cause their independent polling shows the vast majority of people -- around 70% -- actually find the commercial appealing.