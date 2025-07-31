Lizzo Trolls Sydney Sweeney's Controversial American Eagle Ad

Lizzo is getting in on the frenzy surrounding Sydney Sweeney's new ad ... showing her followers what kind of ad they could expect in Biden's America in a joking new post.

The singer-songwriter shared a photoshopped pic of herself in an all-denim 'fit ... lying back in a seductive manner like Sweeney did for American Eagle just last week.

Remember ... people are up in arms about a new advert featuring Sweeney in a denim outfit, claiming she's got great genes jeans -- with some accusing American Eagle of racist dog whistling.

Lizzo's pic has "If the Democrats won the election" written on it ... meaning people would've had advertisers pushing Lizzo in jeans on them instead of Sydney.

Play video content TMZ.com

It's not clear if it's a reposted meme meant to troll Lizzo and the exaggerated wokeness of some liberals ... who, according to conservative commentator Michael Knowles and others, hate Sweeney because she's white and hot.

Lizzo wrote in the caption, "My jeans are black…" -- instead of claiming her jeans were blue, like Sweeney did. Seems she's interpreting the language in the commercial as racially charged, at least a little.

Play video content TikTok/@dojacat

Lizzo isn't the only celeb to mock Sweeney's new ad campaign. Doja Cat put on an over-the-top Southern accent in a clip to really smack down the "Euphoria" actress in a viral social media video.