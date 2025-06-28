Lizzo Gives Off Mermaid Vibes in Tight One-Piece After Weight Loss
Lizzo is giving mermaid vibes in her latest swimsuit selfie ... showing off her recent weight loss in a colorful one-piece with long, flowing bleach-blonde hair to complement!
Check out the pop singer's latest Insta post ... she's exuding confidence in a shimmering coral and purple one-piece as she gets oil lathered all over her body.
She even turns around to give fans a glimpse of her derriere -- showing she's here to make waves with her good looks all summer long.
Lizzo -- who dropped her "My Face Hurts From Smiling" mixtape Friday -- has been all about flaunting her transformed bod all year long after embarking on a health and fitness journey in 2023 and reaching her goal weight in January.
But it's not just losing 16% of her body fat that has her feeling good as hell -- she said she went for the ultimate glow-up package, turning to new skincare regimens and even Invisalign to help her feel like her best self.
And even though she said she's "tried everything" -- she's shot down rumors that her new physique is all thanks to Ozempic.
And now ... the "Truth Hurts" hitmaker is happy to show off her hard work. We'll stay tuned for some more swimsuit shots!