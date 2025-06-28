Lizzo Gives Off Mermaid Vibes in Tight One-Piece After Weight Loss

Lizzo is giving mermaid vibes in her latest swimsuit selfie ... showing off her recent weight loss in a colorful one-piece with long, flowing bleach-blonde hair to complement!

Check out the pop singer's latest Insta post ... she's exuding confidence in a shimmering coral and purple one-piece as she gets oil lathered all over her body.

She even turns around to give fans a glimpse of her derriere -- showing she's here to make waves with her good looks all summer long.

Play video content

Lizzo -- who dropped her "My Face Hurts From Smiling" mixtape Friday -- has been all about flaunting her transformed bod all year long after embarking on a health and fitness journey in 2023 and reaching her goal weight in January.

Play video content Just Trish

But it's not just losing 16% of her body fat that has her feeling good as hell -- she said she went for the ultimate glow-up package, turning to new skincare regimens and even Invisalign to help her feel like her best self.

And even though she said she's "tried everything" -- she's shot down rumors that her new physique is all thanks to Ozempic.