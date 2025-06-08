Lizzo Shows Off Snatched Figure in Backyard Bikini Dance

Play video content

Lizzo is feeling "good as hell" and showing it off on social media -- giving fans another look at her ongoing weight loss journey.

The singer is continuing to flaunt her dramatic slim-down, dropping jaws again with a new video on Instagram. On Saturday, Lizzo shared a clip of herself dancing in her backyard in a gray and pink bikini as she vibed out to an unreleased rap track.

She captioned the post with a bold lyric from the song, "🗣️BLACK TRUCK ASS POKING OUT THA WINDOW."

Paris Hilton commented the video writing ... "Hot 🙌🔥"

Just last month, she made waves in a blue and yellow two-piece, twerking poolside to Pluto and YK Niece’s viral hit "WHIM WHAMIEE."

Lizzo really started showing off her drive to lose weight publicly after "South Park" mocked her in 2024. She's leaned into the mockery by dressing up as the Ozempic alternative named after her for Halloween.