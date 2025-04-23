Lizzo Reveals Secrets to Her Massive Weight Loss

Lizzo has been on a mission to live a healthier lifestyle ... and after shedding 16% of her body fat, she's pulling back the curtain on how she made it all happen.

The singer hopped on TikTok Live on Tuesday to open up about her weight loss journey, and credits much of her transformation to cutting certain foods from her diet.

For example. Lizzo says she was previously drinking 2-3 Starbucks beverages a day -- totaling around 1,200 calories. She's since dropped Starbucks entirely -- and coffee altogether -- focusing on "calories in versus calories out" approach.

With that, she's been prioritizing eating "super savory" foods in the morning rather than "sugary stuff."

Lizzo went on to explain how losing weight is playing a key role in helping her overcome anxiety ... saying, "I loved to distract myself with people. I loved to distract myself with food. I loved to distract myself with drinking. I loved to distract myself with problems that I would create. I would love to do that. And I stopped doing that."

After her live stream, Lizzo gave her fans a firsthand look at the healthy meals she's now eating ... posting a TikTok where she shows off a bowl of jerk bison ball, peas, rice and cabbage.

You'll recall ... some people previously accused Lizzo of using the popular weight loss drug Ozempic, but she shut that down.