Lizzo Poses in Lacy Underwear While Showing Off Thinner Frame
Lizzo Poses in Pink Lingerie ... Flaunts Thinner Frame
Lizzo's slimmer physique seems to be putting her in a sexy mood ... because she's now flaunting her bod in a lacy pink lingerie set!
The "Juice" singer posted a bunch of flirty Instagram snaps, showing off her amazingly transformed figure in a pair of sexy mirror selfies. Check out the pics ... Lizzo flashes her front and backside in a bra and tiny lacy thong from her Yitty shapewear line. Ooh La La!!
Lizzo's post is the latest in a series of confidence-radiating snaps she's made since showing off her stunning body transformation last fall.
In January ... she felt good as Hell revealing she hit her goal weight and shed 16% of her body fat in the two years since she started her health and fitness journey.
The following month, she proved she's still bad in a mirror selfie wearing nothing but a black underwear and bra set.
And for those speculating she got the Ozempic jab to aid in her weight loss, her fitness trainer Shaun T told TMZ earlier this year she did it all naturally.
Get it, girl!