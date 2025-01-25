Lizzo Reveals She Hit Weight Goal, Dropped 16% Body Fat in Two Years

Play video content

Lizzo's saying it's "About Damn Time" the internet show her some love ... 'cause she just hit her weight goals -- dropping a whole lot of body fat in the process!

The singer-songwriter took to Instagram Saturday to announce her results ... sharing a video from the beginning of her weight loss journey to remind people about her humble beginnings down this fitness road.

The video then cuts to Lizzo giddily telling fans that after a long process, she stepped on the scale today and realized she hit her fitness goal ... a huge moment she says proves fans can do anything they put their minds too.

Lizzo adds it's time to set new goals ... and, she even does a little celebratory dance too.

It's unlcear exactly what weight Lizzo is at ... but, she did post that in the two years since she first started her goal her BMI has decreased by more than 10 points and she's lost 16% body fat -- no small feat.

Lizzo shocked many fans with she first revealed her major weight loss back in September ... making it clear she thinks she looks fine both ways.

It all came on the heels of "South Park" making a series of jokes in their Ozempic special in May. Lizzo has assured fans the special made no impact on her, but she's certainly worked hard to hit her weight goals in the past year or so.