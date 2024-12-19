Lizzo Speaks Out About Sexual Harassment Lawsuit, 'I Was Completely Surprised'

Play video content Baby, This is Keke Palmer

Lizzo is breaking her silence about the harassment lawsuit filed by three of her former backup dancers -- saying she was completely blindsided by the accusations.

Speaking on the "Baby, This Is Keke Palmer" podcast, the singer shared how deeply hurt she was by the ex-dancers -- especially since they weren’t even part of her 2022 "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" tour, and they were people she had previously given opportunities to.

Lizzo got candid with Keke, saying she had always appreciated them as dancers ... so when they suddenly turned on her, hitting her with legal complaints while she was living her dream, it came as a complete surprise to her.

On top of that, the "About Damn Time" singer revealed that hearing sexual harassment allegations thrown into the mix was what hurt her the most.

Lizzo first addressed the accusations in an IG post back in August '23 when the lawsuit was filed.

You'll recall, her former backup dancers -- Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez -- sued the "Truth Hurts" singer for alleged sexual and racial harassment, along with claims of a hostile work environment.