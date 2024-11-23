Lizzo Shocks Fans With Dazzling Pics of Dramatic Weight Loss

It's no secret that Lizzo has been putting in the work at the gym for a while now, for anyone who follows her on Instagram ... and it has certainly paid off!

The singer recently posted stunning new photos of herself ... and her weight loss has been dramatic.

In a series of snaps and a short video ... Lizzo sat in a car, wearing a sheer white top, with her hair in "milkmaid braids."

Needless to say ... fans were in awe, and they let Lizzo know she looked amazing ... some saying those who previously were unkind to the singer over her weight could now get bent.

It's hard to say for certain ... but it appears Lizzo really started showing off her drive to lose weight publicly after "South Park" mocked her earlier in the year.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She of course not only responded ... but leaned into the mockery by dressing up as the Ozempic alternative named after her for Halloween -- months after cracking up over the viral episode.