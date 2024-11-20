Lizzo Buys Jeremy Renner's Hollywood Mansion for $12.4 Million
Lizzo has emerged as the lucky buyer of Jeremy Renner's $12.4M Los Angeles mansion, TMZ has learned.
Sources with direct knowledge spilled the beans to TMZ, revealing Lizzo scooped up the 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom house at the end of last month -- and it’s the perfect pad for her, especially 'cause the place comes with a recording studio.
It was reported Renner had sold the house -- but the buyer's identity remained a mystery. The mansion was originally listed for $13 million in August ... but Renner still walked away with a nice profit, having bought it in 2012 for $4 million and sinking another $5.5 million into renovations.
The Laurel Canyon oasis definitely holds sentimental value for Renner -- it’s where he recovered after his near-fatal snowplow accident in Reno, Nevada, back in 2023.
The 8,000-square-foot mid-century Zen retreat boasts a gourmet kitchen, luxurious primary suite with canyon views, Fleetwood doors for seamless indoor/outdoor living, and a resort-style pool with waterfalls -- so it was undoubtedly a great place for Renner to recuperate.
As you know, Jeremy got crushed by a runaway plow, ending up with over 30 broken bones, a punctured liver, and even one of his eyes popping out of its socket.
But back to the home -- it's where Jeremy also raised his 11-year-old daughter, Ava. When the sale was finalized, he shared a heartfelt pic of her, paying a touching tribute to the memories they made together in that space.
