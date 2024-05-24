Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

'South Park' Skewers Lizzo, Ozempic in 'Obesity' Special

'South Park' Mocks Lizzo, Body Positivity ... Pans Ozempic Craze!!!

cartman ozempic
Paramount+

When "South Park" drops a new special called, "The End of Obesity," ya gotta know someone or something's getting destroyed -- and in this case, it's weight loss drugs and Lizzo ... via "body positivity."

Here's the deal ... in the Paramount+ special, which started streaming Friday, the women of "South Park" (and, of course, the buffoon Randy), all turn to Ozempic to lose weight ... while lying by saying they're exercising to drop the lbs.

Stars Who Used Ozempic
Launch Gallery
Stars Who Used Ozempic Launch Gallery
Getty

Cartman, the iconic angry, fat kid on the long-running cartoon, wants some of that sweet Ozempic for himself -- but since he doesn't have diabetes, insurance won't cover it, and he can't afford the hefty price tag.

So, instead, like the other "poor" folks in town ... he's prescribed "Lizzo," which is simply body positivity.

Paramount+

The tongue-in-cheek gag is ... "taking" Lizzo makes people not care about how they look or their health. They can eat what they want and skip exercise, because they’re beautiful just the way they are.

1/8/23
SETTING IT STRAIGHT
Twitter / @lizzo

Like most drugs, there are side effects to Lizzo ... and "South Park" came up with a doozy. We're not gonna describe it, except to say it involves music, ears and 💩.

Lizzo's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Lizzo's Hot Shots Launch Gallery

As you'd expect, reactions are pretty mixed -- some think the Lizzo bit is hilarious, but others wonder why creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker dislike her so much.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later