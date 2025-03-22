Lizzo Shows Off Weight Loss In Fishnets In Sexy IG Pics

I've Got The Bod, The Confidence & The Fishnets!!!

Lizzo was out here rocking fishnets and flaunting that figure -- serving up serious poses and dripping in body confidence after months of shedding some pounds!

Check it out -- the singer was serving all kinds of sexy angles in her IG pics, rocking the fishnets with a flirty tartan skirt and an off-the-shoulder bodice.

Of course, she was serving up sultry over-the-shoulder looks, putting plenty of focus on that well-sculpted derriere -- dropping the cryptic caption, "devour feculence 😘."

She’s been all about plugging that booty lately -- jokingly asking TMZ recently to investigate if she secretly got a BBL while turning heads in a stunning red latex fit.

Play video content