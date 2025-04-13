Lizzo Throws Shade at Donald Trump During 'SNL' Performance

Lizzo seems to be feeling "Good as Hell" about her 'SNL' performance Saturday night ... which included a jab at President Donald Trump's polarizing tariff plans.

The singer -- who advocated for Kamala Harris' run for the White House -- performed a medley of "Love in Real Life" and "Still Bad" on the sketch comedy series while proudly sporting a black crop top with red lettering reading "TARIFFIED."

There's no doubt Lizzo's shirt references Trump's tariffs, which include a newly announced 145% rate on Chinese imports that stunned -- and terrified -- many Americans.

China is a major trade partner with the U.S., and the tariff has many folks worried about the future prices of a variety of goods, plus what the high rate means for the global economy.

On Friday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection shared a message -- perhaps in an effort to appease concerned Americans -- clarifying the reach of the tariffs ... confirming smartphones, computers, and other electronics will be spared from the reciprocal tariffs.

However, not everyone is worried by the tariffs. "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary even advocated for a 400% tariff rate while appearing on TMZ Live this week.