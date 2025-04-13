'SNL' Creates 'White Lotus' Spoof With Donald Trump Twist

"Saturday Night Live" spoofed the "White Lotus" after an absolutely shocking season finale -- but with a Donald Trump "White Potus" twist as his unclear tariff rollout even has some of his supporters skeptical.

The pre-taped sketch on last night's 'SNL' starts off with Chloe Fineman portraying Melania Trump, but with a southern accent that mirrors Parker Posey's "White Lotus" character, Victoria Ratliff.

The sketch has Melania trying to get her husband's attention, who seems to be off in another world as she gets ready for dinner. James Austin Johnson's Trump takes the spot of Jason Isaacs’ Timothy Ratliff -- whose family is plagued with financial woes throughout "White Lotus" Season 3.

After Trump takes his medication -- a chicken nugget from his beloved McDonald's -- he makes it to dinner with Melania and their son, Donald Trump Jr. (played by Mikey Day and replaces Patrick Schwarzenegger’s character of Saxon). Their other son Eric Trump also makes an appearance, and is portrayed by Alex Moffat.

During their family dinner, Fineman's Melania goes into a painful speech about how lucky America is that it will always "be a rich and powerful nation," adding ... "I mean, can you imagine how awful it would be if America lost all its money and no one in the world respected us anymore?"

Of course, she's saying this as Austin's visibly uncomfortable Trump reads a headline saying "Trump Triggers Worldwide Recession."

Adding dirt to the wound, Lizzo, playing Natasha Rothwell’s Belinda, at one point checks her bank account to see it has dropped significantly. She exclaims ... "Oh my gosh, there’s $5 million in my bank account. It was $20 million last week!"

Nearing the end of the skit, Johnson's Trump is seemingly sleepwalking as he points a gun at Uncle Sam, who pleads for his life. Just as he's about to pull the trigger -- by putting a 500% tariff on China -- he's woken up by his boy toy Vladimir Putin, played by Beck Bennett. Close call!

The shocking end of the sketch takes aim at the Trump family once more -- showing Don Jr. in bed with Kenan Thompson’s Tiger Woods ... who we all know is dating Don Jr.’s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, in real life.

Play video content

The scene, of course, pays homage to the jaw-dropping incest storyline in "White Lotus" between the two Ratliff brothers, Lochlan and Saxon.

'SNL' didn't stop at the "White Potus" to drag The United States' 47th president -- the show also wrote a scene in which Donald compares himself to Jesus while speaking about his "beautiful" tariff plan that was "working so well" he had to halt it.

He gloats ... "The stock market did a Jesus. It died, then on the third day, it was risen. And then on the fourth day, it died again. Possibly, never to return, just like Jesus."

Of course, this skit comes after Trump announced he would exempt smartphones and computers from his 145% tariff on Chinese products.