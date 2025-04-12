Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

British Actor Ricky Whittle Says UK Version of 'SNL' Will Hit Harder Than Original

Actor Ricky Whittle British 'SNL' Would Slam Current U.S. Politics ... All Good If Americans Can Take a Joke

Ricky Whittle says the UK version of "Saturday Night Live" would go even harder after American politics than the U.S. show ... though he's not sure the humor would translate.

We caught up with the British actor -- best known in the States for his role in the fantasy series "American Gods" -- at LAX Thursday ... and, we asked him about news of 'SNL' expanding with a UK version of the show slated to kick off in 2026.

Whittle says he thinks the show will be a massive hit in the UK ... though he does admit the humor might not translate to America -- 'cause the self-deprecating Brit style and the aggressive jokes about the current state of American politics might drive some viewers away.

Ricky says he feels the world has gotten a little too sensitive ... but, as long as Americans can understand the country's leadership is the butt of many jokes in the international community right now, then they'll enjoy the humor too.

Whittle says he feels the distance from the USA will give the British 'SNL' license to kill ... with no-holds-barred jokes about the U.S., which even the OG 'SNL' might be frightened to make.

Ricky also throws out the name of a comedian he'd like to see on 'SNL UK' ... watch the clip until the end to hear who he has in mind.

We'll have to wait a good while before any hosts of the show are announced ... but, it sounds like Ricky would be down to throw his hat in the ring!

