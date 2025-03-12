Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Farrah Abraham Teases Major 'SNL' Comedian Will Attend Her Stand-Up Debut

It's Been Wild !!!
Farrah Abraham is just one day away from making her big career switch to comedy ... and she's been getting tips from some seasoned pros in the game!

We caught up with Farrah in between rehearsals for her big stand-up debut at the Spearmint Rhino New York -- which, BTW, includes a lap dance for VIP ticketholders -- and she revealed a major 'SNL' comedian is swinging by to show some love.

Catch the clip -- 'cause while she’s keeping the 'SNL' name under wraps, she’s spilling on the other big industry insiders showing up … including a costar from her "Teen Mom" roots.

Despite this being her first rodeo, those pointers seem to be paying off -- ’cause Farrah sounded like she knew exactly what she was doing when breaking down her prep for the big night to us.

020625_farrah_abraham_kal
NO SHAME IN THE GAME
At the end of the day, Farrah says she’s not nervous at all -- after everything she’s been through in the public eye, she's got it all under control!

One thing that makes Farrah’s debut show stand out from the rest? It’s happening at an upscale gentlemen’s club, so there’s gonna be a whole lotta sexiness thrown into the mix!

