Farrah Abraham Tells Lib Ladies to Have Fun With Sex Strike, Will Help Her OnlyFans

Some liberal women are on a sex strike to punish men over Donald Trump being reelected president ... but it might not work out how they envision -- so says Farrah Abraham.

Here's the skinny ... Dems seemed to think a possible DT defeat would be a referendum on abortion rights. And as that did not happen, some women are calling for a sex strike along the lines of "4B," a trend that began in South Korea in 2018 in the wake of America's #MeToo movement.

Farrah tells TMZ ... she is all for women choosing to be abstinent, and that they should have bodily autonomy -- but a sex strike simply over DT's win is pretty lame.

Social media -- particularly TikTok -- has been flooded with videos of women saying they are locking it down ... and encouraging others to be a part of the 4B trend as a middle finger to Trumpers.

As FA sees it ... men are simply going to seek out conservative women, or they are going to turn to porn, which Farrah -- with her booming OnlyFans account -- is fine with.

That said, Farrah tells us she is all about a sex strike in general ... applauding liberal women practicing the same abstinence preached to teens.

And don't get it twisted ... FA says with Roe being overturned, the Trump Administration needs to give serious consideration to women's bodily autonomy and health matters ... and federal protection laws should be put in place.