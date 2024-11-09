Kid Rock Celebrates Trump Win With Crotch Grab, Thoughtful Country Unity Request
Kid Rock is super psyched his pal Donald Trump won reelection ... and the rocker celebrated in the most Kid Rock way possible -- but also somewhat shocking.
KR posted a video to his IG ... that featured him as his stage character in a fiery red tracksuit -- donning a MAGA hat and smoking a cigar ... all set to his track, "American Rock 'n Roll."
The video was spliced with random footage of Trump ... which Kid Rock punctuated by picking up a mic -- then dropping it -- just to grab his crotch and flip off the camera.
In what some might consider a shocking moment ... KD dropped the act and appeared as himself, Robert Ritchie ... and told his fans it's time to come together as a country and let go of animosity for one another.
"We must remember that most of our left-leaning friends are good people who want the same things in life as we do but simply think differently on how to get there," RR implored.
Kid Rock has been doing his part to try and turn down the temperature in the sharply divided country ... posting a vid last month, explaining why he still supports artists like Eminem and Taylor Swift, despite their backing of Kamala Harris.
Em and Kid Rock have been buddies for years, both coming from Michigan, and Eminem responded, saying their love for the Detroit Lions will always be something on which they can agree.