Donald Trump Jr. Post Domestic Violence Joke After Dad's 2nd Victory Over a Woman

Donald Trump Jr. decided to celebrate his dad's presidential reelection victory with a joke about domestic violence ... and it certainly got a lot of reaction.

Don Jr. on Friday took to IG, where he posted his father's infamous mug shot, along with pics of Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris ... with the text, "Trump arrested for beating two women."

Obviously, it was an off-color joke about DT victories of Hillary and Kamala for the White House ... which Don Jr. captioned, "Another indictment coming soon probably…."

Needless to say ... the DV quip was met with both praise and backlash, some calling it hilarious ... while others said it was pretty gross. Several on both sides noted he was likely going to hear about it from those pissed off.

Kamala on Thursday conceded the race to Trump and -- along with Joe Biden -- promise peaceful transfer of power ... reminding everyone it is the bedrock of America.