Nicole Scherzinger Apologizes for MAGA Hat Comment, Didn't Mean to Be Political

Nicole Scherzinger is issuing an apology after facing backlash for praising Russell Brand's religion-inspired MAGA hat ... confessing she didn't mean to take a political stance.

The Pussycat Dolls alum posted to her Instagram Stories as word of her seemingly pro-Donald Trump social media activity went viral ... with the singer apologizing if anyone was hurt by her actions.

She wrote ... "I deeply apologize for the hurt caused by my recent engagement with some social media posts. When I commented on these posts, I made the mistake of not realizing that they could be easily interpreted as being politically related and I apologize to anyone who understandably reached that conclusion."

As she continued, Nicole defended that the presumptions being drawn about her character and her beliefs are not representative of who she really is ... "or who [she] voted for."

She made it clear she stood with the marginalized communities who feel "hurt and concerned by the results of the presidential election" ... and said she turned to her faith in the aftermath of the this week's events.

Per Nicole, this is why she responded favorably to Russell's Instagram post, which featured a MAGA-looking hat that read "Make Jesus First Again."

Nicole said she thought the message was promoting love and faith, adding .. "For me Christ embodies peace, compassion, hope, and -- above all -- unconditional love, especially for those who may feel it the least right now."

Before she signed off her note, Nicole encouraged her followers to come together during this time ... hoping they could learn to love one another in the days ahead.

However, Nicole's note did not address fans' concern on her choice to follow Russell on Instagram ... given the multiple accusations of sexual assault he faced last year -- which Russell denied.