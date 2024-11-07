Nicole Scherzinger Getting Backlash Over Support For Russell Brand Election Post

Nicole Scherzinger is catching flak online ... all because she posted a supportive reply to a Russell Brand post about Donald Trump winning the election.

The Pussycat Dolls singer seems to have pissed a lot of folks after asking Russell where to get a red hat with "Make Jesus First Again" stitched on the front.

Russell shared the hat on social media in the wake of Trump's big election win ... and it looks a lot like Trump's red Make America Great Again hats ... with a religious twist.

People online seem to be interpreting Nicole's comment as her cosigning Russell and Trump ... with some even going so far as to claim she's "predator enabling."

Russell has been dogged by sexual abuse allegations, which he's denied ... and in April he got baptized and said he was getting into religion as a way to leave his past behind.

Trump was selling Bibles during his campaign and last year he was found liable for sexually abusing E Jean Carroll.

Nicole didn't endorse a candidate during the campaign but lots of folks are looking at this as a Trump endorsement ... and, with so many people pissed over his win, she's catching heat.