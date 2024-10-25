Nicole Scherzinger Texted With Liam Payne on Day He Died

Nicole Scherzinger stayed friends with Liam Payne right up until his death ... with one of her Broadway colleagues revealing the two texted on the day he died.

Andrew Lloyd Webber -- famed composer of some of the biggest Broadway shows ever -- sat down for an interview with Billboard to talk about the "Sunset Boulevard" revival running on Broadway. Nicole stars in the show, and Andrew touted her for her composure.

Lloyd Webber says a chief example of this came on the day Liam passed ... saying Liam and Nicole were sending messages back and forth in the afternoon. She found out he passed just before the show -- but, still went out and put on a great performance for reviewers.

ALW says the fact she even went out to perform is extraordinary ... and, he considers her one of the greatest performers he's ever worked with.

As we've told you, Nicole mentored Liam when he first appeared on "The X Factor UK" ... and, she was instrumental in the formation of One Direction, putting the boys in the band together.

The two had just worked together over the summer on "Building the Band" -- a reality series where 50 strangers will have to build the perfect band without ever having seen each other.

Nicole just posted in Liam's honor yesterday ... writing she treasured their time together -- saying it was a blessing they got to work together over the summer and remembering him for his sweet soul and kind heart.