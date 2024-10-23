Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Reveals Marriage Was in the Cards

Liam Payne’s heartbroken girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, shared an emotional tribute to the late star, revealing she and the “love of her life” were planning to tie the knot next year.

Kate dropped a carousel of pics of her and Liam on IG Wednesday, along with a heartfelt message saying just weeks earlier he had given her a note he told her not to open at the time -- declaring he hoped to marry her within a year.

Kate wrote, "Liam, I know we'll be together forever, but not in the way we planned. You'll always be with me. I've gained a guardian angel."

In the rest of her statement, she called him the "kindest soul" with the most "fun-loving" spirit, adding she's lost the best part of herself.

Kate signed off with "444" -- an "angel number" that packs a powerful message of love, support, and guidance. It clearly held a special meaning for her and Liam’s relationship.

Kate had been staying with Liam in Argentina right before his fatal fall from a hotel balcony. As TMZ reported, she decided to head back to Florida days before his death, saying she was ready to be home after their 5-day trip turned into a 2-week getaway.