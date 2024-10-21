Liam Payne Had 'Pink Cocaine' in System When He Died, Autopsy Reveals

Liam Payne had multiple substances in his system when he died in Argentina, including a mix of drugs known as "pink cocaine" ... according to the initial results from his autopsy.

Law enforcement sources in Buenos Aires tell TMZ ... the toxicology results for the late One Direction singer are in, and they show he had cocaine and crack in his body when he fell to his death from a third-floor balcony at a Buenos Aires, Argentina hotel.

Forensic examiners, we're told, also found "Cristal" in his blood, which is the Argentinian version of methamphetamine. ABC News first reported the news, adding that ketamine, ecstasy and "pink cocaine" were also part of the drug cocktail in his system.

Our sources also say police found a bottle of alcohol in Liam's hotel room ... as well as prescription medications ... namely, anti-anxiety meds.

The test results appear to back up what cops have already said ... that drugs may have been a factor in Liam's possible suicide.

Photos from inside Liam's hotel room show the place was a pig stye ... his TV was smashed and there was a white powdery substance and drug paraphernalia in the room, which was littered with broken objects.