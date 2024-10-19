Liam Payne Drunk, Singing, But Not Kicked Out of Other Buenos Aires Hotel

Liam Payne stayed in one other hotel before checking into the one where he died, and did party pretty hard while there -- but, despite reports, it wasn't enough to get him kicked out of the fancy spot.

Liam and his girlfriend Kate Cassidy were staying at the Palacio Duhau Park Hyatt in Buenos Aires during the week prior to his death, and a staffer there tells TMZ ... the couple was definitely in celebratory vacay mode.

Play video content

We're told Liam did get "pretty drunk" on some nights, but he was never belligerent. In fact, he was, at least, trying to be entertaining ... as he would sometimes sing in the lobby.

Earlier this week, there was a report claiming the One Direction singer got booted from the Park Hyatt -- but the hotel employees we spoke to said it didn't happen. We're told he was, generally, a "good guy" and behaved normally.

Officially, the Park Hyatt had "no information to share" regarding Liam's time there.

Liam and Kate stayed at that hotel for a week, before she flew solo back to Florida on Monday. That's when Liam checked into the Casasur Palermo, where he would die 2 days later.

As we first reported, multiple witnesses say Liam flew into a rage Wednesday while in the lobby of the Casasur -- slamming shut a laptop he was using, before a hotel employee escorted him into an elevator and up to his room.

Play video content

His erratic behavior was bad enough for the hotel to call 911, saying Liam was "in and out of consciousness" and locked in his room. The caller was especially concerned about the balcony in his room, and the possibility he might harm himself.

Police have said Liam jumped to his death from that 3rd-floor balcony.

TMZ broke the story ... police are testing narcotics and meds found in Liam's room, and they told us Liam's behavior sounds consistent with the effects of a drug called "Cristal."

Play video content TMZ.com