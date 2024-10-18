Cheryl Cole, Mother of Liam Payne's Son, Calls Death 'Earth Shattering Event'

Cheryl Cole is heartbroken in the aftermath of ex Liam Payne's death ... calling the tragic update an "indescribably painful time" for herself and their son, Bear.

The British singer posted on Instagram Friday, 2 days after the One Direction alum fatally fell from a balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina ... confessing she is grappling with her grief after "this earth shattering event."

She called on fans to be respectful in the wake of Liam ... reminding her followers that the late pop star was more than a celebrity.

Cheryl continued ... "He was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again."

The Girls Aloud alum dated Liam between 2016 and 2018 ... welcoming their son in March 2017.

Further in her note, Cheryl called out "abhorrent reports and media exploitation," which were "troubling [her] spirit the most" ... since her son will one day be able to see the content.

She added ... "It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future. I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces."

Cheryl signed off her statement with a request for others to show Liam "the little dignity he has left," so he may "rest in some peace."

Liam was pronounced dead at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires Wednesday after falling from the balcony of his third-floor hotel room. An official with the police later claimed the singer "had jumped from the balcony of his room" ... though, an investigation is still ongoing.