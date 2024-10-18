Liam Payne's Devastated Dad Geoff Seen in Buenos Aires After Son's Death

Liam Payne's heartbroken dad made his first public appearance since his son's tragic death, after making the trip from the UK to Argentina.

Geoff Payne was spotted leaving his hotel Friday morning, on his way to the Buenos Aires Judicial Office.

Geoff, wearing a navy suit, had a crowd of people around him ... no doubt there to support him during this tough time.

You can see the grief on his face, as he and Liam were very close.

Geoff and his wife Karen were huge supporters of Liam’s rise to fame. Liam previously reflected to The Times of London on how his dad was the driving force for his 'X Factor' audition when he was just 14 years old.

After Liam’s death Wednesday, his family released a statement saying they are “heartbroken” and are taking time to remember his personality and legacy.